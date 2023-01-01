Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i5 12400F
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1638 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +2%
1712
M2 Pro
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
12112
M2 Pro +24%
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
3574
M2 Pro +16%
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
19767
M2 Pro +34%
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
1640
M2 Pro +23%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
8607
M2 Pro +75%
15059
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-12400F -
Integrated GPU No Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 12
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 117 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 2432
TMUs - 152
ROPs - 76
TGP - 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Pro or M2 Pro
2. Apple M1 Max or M2 Pro
3. Intel Core i7 12700H or Apple M2 Pro
4. Apple M2 or M2 Pro
5. Intel Core i9 13900K or Apple M2 Pro
6. Apple M1 Ultra or M2 Pro
7. Intel Core i5 12400 or i5 12400F
8. Intel Core i5 13400F or i5 12400F
9. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Intel Core i5 12400F
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i5 12400F
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i5 12400F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский