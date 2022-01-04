Intel Core i5 12400F vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1104 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +50%
1720
1146
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +113%
12048
5657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +35%
3574
2651
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +122%
19702
8884
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +52%
1686
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +99%
8311
4168
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
