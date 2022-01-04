Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1104 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +50%
1720
Core i3 10100
1146
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +113%
12048
Core i3 10100
5657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +35%
3574
Core i3 10100
2651
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +122%
19702
Core i3 10100
8884
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +52%
1686
Core i3 10100
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +99%
8311
Core i3 10100
4168
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake-S
Model number i5-12400F i3-10100
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

