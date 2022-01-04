Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Core i3 12100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs i3 12100

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i5 12400F
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +49%
11965
Core i3 12100
8039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +42%
19482
Core i3 12100
13734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +33%
8620
Core i3 12100
6501
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12400F i3-12100
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1400 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

