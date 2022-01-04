Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1078 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +62%
1720
Core i3 9100F
1065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +189%
12048
Core i3 9100F
4171
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +41%
3574
Core i3 9100F
2538
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +190%
19702
Core i3 9100F
6791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +55%
1686
Core i3 9100F
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +132%
8311
Core i3 9100F
3575
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 April 23, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Coffee Lake
Model number i5-12400F i3-9100F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

