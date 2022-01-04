Intel Core i5 12400F vs i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1078 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +62%
1720
1065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +189%
12048
4171
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +41%
3574
2538
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +190%
19702
6791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +55%
1686
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +132%
8311
3575
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
