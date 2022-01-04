Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 10400 VS Intel Core i5 12400F Intel Core i5 10400 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10400 and 12400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later

Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1118 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and i5 10400

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake Model number i5-12400F i5-10400 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 29x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1100 MHz Shading Units - 192 TMUs - 24 ROPs - 3 Execution Units - 24 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400F n/a Core i5 10400 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page Intel Core i5 10400 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16