Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1118 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +51%
1694
1123
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +59%
11987
7556
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +37%
3529
2574
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +59%
19480
12280
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +50%
1674
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +46%
8699
5941
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
