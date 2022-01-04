Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Core i5 11400: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 11400

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
Intel Core i5 11400
Intel Core i5 12400F
Intel Core i5 11400

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1516 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +27%
1694
Core i5 11400
1333
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +25%
11987
Core i5 11400
9575
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +17%
3529
Core i5 11400
3025
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +14%
19480
Core i5 11400
17114
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +11%
1674
Core i5 11400
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +19%
8699
Core i5 11400
7309
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 March 17, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i5-12400F i5-11400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400 or i5 12400F?
