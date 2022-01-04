Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 11400F VS Intel Core i5 12400F Intel Core i5 11400F We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11400F and 12400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F Newer - released 9-months later

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1643 vs 1496 points

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and i5 11400F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake Model number i5-12400F i5-11400F Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 26x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s ECC Support - No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20