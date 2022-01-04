Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 11500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +15%
1712
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +22%
12112
9897
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +13%
3594
3180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +12%
19770
17629
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +9%
1693
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +14%
8325
7319
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|i5-11500
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
