Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 11600K VS Intel Core i5 12400F Intel Core i5 11600K We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11600K and 12400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F Newer - released 9-months later

Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K Unlocked multiplier

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and i5 11600K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 March 30, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake Model number i5-12400F i5-11600K Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 750 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 39x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 750 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 900 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 64 ROPs - 32 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400F n/a Core i5 11600K 0.46 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s ECC Support - No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20