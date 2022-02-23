Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1240P or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1240P vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

Intel Core i5 1240P
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
Intel Core i5 1240P
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 5425U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 1240P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1240P – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +22%
3404
Ryzen 3 5425U
2798
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +96%
19101
Ryzen 3 5425U
9733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1240P and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Barcelo
Model number i5-1240P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1240P official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1240P or i5 1135G7
2. Intel Core i5 1240P or i7 1185G7
3. Intel Core i5 1240P or i5 12500H
4. Intel Core i5 1240P or i5 1250P
5. Intel Core i5 1240P or i7 1255U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Ryzen 5 5500U
7. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i3 1215U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i5 1240P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский