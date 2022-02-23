Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1240P or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1240P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i5 1240P
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i5 1240P
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 1240P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1556 vs 1369 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +14%
3404
Ryzen 5 5600H
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +11%
19101
Ryzen 5 5600H
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +15%
1570
Ryzen 5 5600H
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +18%
7188
Ryzen 5 5600H
6087
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1240P and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Cezanne
Model number i5-1240P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1240P official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 1240P?
