Intel Core i5 1240P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1141
Ryzen 5 5600X +34%
1533
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8400
Ryzen 5 5600X +40%
11751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3358
3356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18050
Ryzen 5 5600X +21%
21903
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1565
Ryzen 5 5600X +5%
1642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7170
Ryzen 5 5600X +23%
8851
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1