Intel Core i5 1240P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1581 vs 1308 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1240P – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1141
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8400
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +17%
3358
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +23%
18050
14709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +21%
1565
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +41%
7170
5097
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
