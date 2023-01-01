Intel Core i5 1240P vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1511
Ryzen 7 7735U +3%
1551
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9360
Ryzen 7 7735U +38%
12934
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3268
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +5%
1605
1535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7915
Ryzen 7 7735U +18%
9302
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|28 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
