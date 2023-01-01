Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1240P or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1240P vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i5 1240P
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i5 1240P
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P
9269
Ryzen 9 5900HX +38%
12779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P
17151
Ryzen 9 5900HX +33%
22749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-1240P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1240P official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

