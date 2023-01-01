Intel Core i5 1240P vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1589 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
M2 Pro +11%
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9240
M2 Pro +61%
14898
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3261
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1580
M2 Pro +25%
1975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7848
M2 Pro +85%
14531
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1344 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|2432
|TMUs
|40
|152
|ROPs
|20
|76
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
