Intel Core i5 1240P vs Apple M2 Pro VS Intel Core i5 1240P Apple M2 Pro We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between Pro and 1240P Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM Advantages of Apple M2 Pro More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1240P and Apple M2 Pro

General Vendor Intel Apple Released February 23, 2022 June 1, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Alder Lake Apple M2 Model number i5-1240P - Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 8 P-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz - Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 4 E-Threads 8 4 Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 16 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 17x - L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Transistors - 40 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 30 W Max. Boost TDP 64 W - Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1344 MHz Shading Units 640 2432 TMUs 40 152 ROPs 20 76 Execution Units 80 - TGP 15 W 35 W Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1240P 1.41 TFLOPS M2 Pro 6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1240P official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 -