Intel Core i5 1240P vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1556 vs 1233 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2526
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +26%
3404
2709
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +203%
19101
6310
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +27%
1570
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +182%
7188
2547
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|12
|Execution Units
|80
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
