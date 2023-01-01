Intel Core i5 1240P vs i3 12100F
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1497
Core i3 12100F +8%
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +10%
9269
8398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3243
Core i3 12100F +8%
3495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +21%
17151
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1582
Core i3 12100F +6%
1673
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +25%
7846
6297
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|i3-12100F
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|58 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4