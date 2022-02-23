Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1240P or Core i3 1220P: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1240P vs i3 1220P

Intel Core i5 1240P
Intel Core i3 1220P
Intel Core i5 1240P
Intel Core i3 1220P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 1.5 GHz i3 1220P with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1220P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +4%
18896
Core i3 1220P
18159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-P
Model number i5-1240P i3-1220P
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 15x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 20-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1220P
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Official site Intel Core i5 1240P official page Intel Core i3 1220P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Promotion
