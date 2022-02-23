Intel Core i5 1240P vs i5 10500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10500H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1581 vs 1157 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1141
Core i5 10500H +1%
1156
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +24%
8400
6776
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +29%
3358
2599
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +56%
18050
11569
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +36%
1565
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +27%
7170
5649
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|i5-10500H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|192
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|3
|Execution Units
|80
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|Intel Core i5 10500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3