We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 1240P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1581 vs 1371 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P
1141
Core i5 11260H +22%
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +15%
3358
Core i5 11260H
2931
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +20%
18050
Core i5 11260H
15067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +15%
1565
Core i5 11260H
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +22%
7170
Core i5 11260H
5865
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1240P and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Tiger Lake H45
Model number i5-1240P i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 16
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1240P official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

