Intel Core i5 1240P vs i5 1130G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1581 vs 1251 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1240P – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1141
Core i5 1130G7 +7%
1221
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +159%
8400
3240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +32%
3358
2543
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +83%
18050
9854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +25%
1565
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +67%
7170
4305
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|8-18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
