Intel Core i5 1240P vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +11%
3404
3068
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +18%
19101
16256
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +10%
1570
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +13%
7188
6360
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|16
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
