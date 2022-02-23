Intel Core i5 1240U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1240U with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 9 vs 25 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1368
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7575
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2906
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5463
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-1240U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|12
