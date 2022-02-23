Intel Core i5 1240U vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1240U with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 9 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9794
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3175
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17087
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1471
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7461
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-1240U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|20
