Intel Core i5 1240U vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

Intel Core i5 1240U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
Intel Core i5 1240U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1240U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800U​ and 1240U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800U​ – 9 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1240U and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Rembrandt
Model number i5-1240U -
Socket BGA-1781 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 9 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1240U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1240U official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Intel Core i5 1240U?
