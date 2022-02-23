Intel Core i5 1240U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1240U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Apple M1 – 9 vs 14 Watt
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1505
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7732
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8177
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-1240U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|-
