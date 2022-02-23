Intel Core i5 1240U vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1240U with 10-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Apple M2 – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4078
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8877
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|-
|Model number
|i5-1240U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1