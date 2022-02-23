Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1240U or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1240U with 10-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 1240U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Apple M2 – 9 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1240U and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-U -
Model number i5-1240U -
Socket BGA-1781 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 9 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 1024
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1240U
1.41 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1240U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 -

