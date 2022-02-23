Intel Core i5 1240U vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1240U with 10-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2704
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10033
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4621
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-1240U
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240U official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1