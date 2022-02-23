Intel Core i5 1240U vs i5 1235U
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1240U against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5084
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3387
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6039
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1240U
|i5-1235U
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240U official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|20
