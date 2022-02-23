Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1240U or Core i5 1235U: what's better?

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1240U against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 9 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1240U i5-1235U
Socket BGA-1781 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 9 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1240U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1240U official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 20

