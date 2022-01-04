Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Intel Core i5 12450H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Intel Core i5 12450H
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1637 vs 1417 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +15%
1583
Ryzen 5 5625U
1372
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +14%
9194
Ryzen 5 5625U
8081
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +25%
3598
Ryzen 5 5625U
2883
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +25%
18263
Ryzen 5 5625U
14623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +15%
1629
Ryzen 5 5625U
1416
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +50%
8897
Ryzen 5 5625U
5951
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Barcelo
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 12 7
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12450H and Ryzen 5 5600H
2. Core i5 12450H and Core i7 11800H
3. Core i5 12450H and Core i5 11400H
4. Core i5 12450H and Core i5 12500H
5. Core i5 12450H and Core i9 11900H
6. Ryzen 5 5625U and Core i7 1165G7
7. Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5700U
9. Ryzen 5 5625U and Core i5 1235U
10. Ryzen 5 5625U and Core i7 1255U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i5 12450H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский