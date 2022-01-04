Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1177 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1257
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11246
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +38%
3656
2651
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +4%
19964
19202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +38%
1632
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +22%
8240
6744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|12
|7
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
