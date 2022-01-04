Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Ryzen 7 6800HS: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and 12450H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
9194
Ryzen 7 6800HS +37%
12629
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
18263
Ryzen 7 6800HS +23%
22492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 384 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 12 32
Execution Units 48 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

