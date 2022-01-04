Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i5 12450H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i5 12450H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
19227
Ryzen 9 5900HX +20%
23048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i5 12450H?
