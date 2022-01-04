Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1593
Ryzen 9 5980HX +3%
1639
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9948
Ryzen 9 5980HX +21%
12072
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +7%
3592
3368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18131
Ryzen 9 5980HX +30%
23573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +5%
1639
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8512
Ryzen 9 5980HX +1%
8581
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
