Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +2%
1593
1556
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9948
Ryzen 9 6900HS +42%
14088
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +7%
3592
3356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18131
Ryzen 9 6900HS +32%
24004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +7%
1639
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8512
Ryzen 9 6900HS +9%
9300
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|12
|32
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
