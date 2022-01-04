Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS VS Intel Core i5 12450H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6900HS and 12450H Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-H Rembrandt Model number i5-12450H - Socket BGA-1744 FP7 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon 680M

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 12 16 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 33x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm TDP 35-45 W 35 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2400 MHz Shading Units 384 768 TMUs 24 48 ROPs 12 32 Execution Units 48 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12450H 0.84 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 6900HS 3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20