Intel Core i5 12450H vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1505
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7756
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3607
Apple M1 +4%
3739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +32%
19693
14972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1607
Apple M1 +8%
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8647
Apple M1 +10%
9513
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|12
|32
|Execution Units
|48
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
