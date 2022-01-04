Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12450H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i5 12450H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i5 12450H
Apple M1

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H
3607
Apple M1 +4%
3739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +32%
19693
Apple M1
14972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H
1607
Apple M1 +8%
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
8647
Apple M1 +10%
9513
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 384 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 12 32
Execution Units 48 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11800H or i5 12450H
2. Intel Core i5 11400H or i5 12450H
3. Intel Core i5 12500H or i5 12450H
4. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 12450H
5. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Apple M1
6. Intel Core i7 9750H or Apple M1
7. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Apple M1
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M1
9. Intel Core i9 9980HK or Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 12450H?
EnglishРусский