We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12450H
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1629 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +3%
1584
M1 Max
1539
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
9878
M1 Max +25%
12311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H
3537
M1 Max +8%
3820
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
18072
M1 Max +22%
22004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H
1620
M1 Max +9%
1772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
8467
M1 Max +49%
12594
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M1
Model number i5-12450H -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 2
E-Threads 4 2
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 10
Total Threads 12 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 384 4096
TMUs 24 256
ROPs 12 128
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 12450H?
