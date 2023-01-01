Intel Core i5 12450H vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1629 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +3%
1584
1539
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9878
M1 Max +25%
12311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3537
M1 Max +8%
3820
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18072
M1 Max +22%
22004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1620
M1 Max +9%
1772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8467
M1 Max +49%
12594
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|2
|E-Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|4096
|TMUs
|24
|256
|ROPs
|12
|128
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
