Intel Core i5 12450H vs i5 10300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1123 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1124
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +39%
3656
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +127%
19964
8779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +45%
1632
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +108%
8240
3953
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|i5-10300H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|3
|Execution Units
|48
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1