Intel Core i5 12450H vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1371 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8904
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +24%
3628
2931
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +28%
19227
15067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +20%
1627
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +39%
8129
5865
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|128
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1