Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12450H vs i5 11300H

Intel Core i5 12450H
VS
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i5 12450H
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1393 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +79%
19964
Core i5 11300H
11124
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Tiger Lake H35
Model number i5-12450H i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 384 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 12 20
Execution Units 48 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
2. Intel Core i5 12450H and Intel Core i7 11800H
3. Intel Core i5 12450H and Intel Core i5 11400H
4. Intel Core i5 12450H and Intel Core i9 11900H
5. Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Intel Core i5 11300H and Intel Core i7 10750H
7. Intel Core i5 11300H and Intel Core i5 10300H
8. Intel Core i5 11300H and Intel Core i5 1135G7
9. Intel Core i5 11300H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
10. Intel Core i5 11300H and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11300H or i5 12450H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский