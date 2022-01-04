Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Core i5 1235U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1235U and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +82%
9194
Core i5 1235U
5042
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +35%
18263
Core i5 1235U
13532
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +47%
8897
Core i5 1235U
6045
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and i5 1235U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-12450H i5-1235U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 384 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 12 20
Execution Units 48 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1235U or i5 12450H?
