Intel Core i5 12450H vs i5 1235U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +8%
1583
1460
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +82%
9194
5042
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +6%
3598
3394
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +35%
18263
13532
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +3%
1629
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +47%
8897
6045
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|i5-1235U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|12
|20
|Execution Units
|48
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
