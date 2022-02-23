Intel Core i5 1245U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1245U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1245U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1245U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1094 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1245U +38%
3411
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11981
Ryzen 5 5500U +11%
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1245U +43%
1574
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1245U +11%
5423
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i5-1245U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1245U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
