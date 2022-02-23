Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1245U or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1245U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i5 1245U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i5 1245U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1245U with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 1245U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1245U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1245U
12757
Ryzen 7 5825U +43%
18219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1245U and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Barcelo
Model number i5-1245U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1245U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1245U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

