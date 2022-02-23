Intel Core i5 1245U vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1245U against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1245U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1245U
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1402 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1521
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12010
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3337
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12981
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1391
M1 Pro +25%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5706
M1 Pro +118%
12431
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|-
|Model number
|i5-1245U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|2048
|TMUs
|40
|128
|ROPs
|20
|64
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1245U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
