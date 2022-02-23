Intel Core i5 1245U vs i5 1230U
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1245U against the 1.0 GHz i5 1230U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1230U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1245U – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1307
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1245U +5%
3276
3113
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1245U +21%
12735
10490
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1539
Core i5 1230U +6%
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6392
Core i5 1230U +5%
6731
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1245U
|i5-1230U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1781
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|10x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|850 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1245U official page
|Intel Core i5 1230U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|14
