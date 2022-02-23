Intel Core i5 1245U vs i5 1240U VS Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1240U We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1245U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1240U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review General overview and comparison of the processors Power Efficiency The efficiency score of electricity consumption Core i5 1245U 83 Core i5 1240U 83 NanoReview Final Score Generic CPU rating Core i5 1245U 64 Core i5 1240U 76

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1240U and 1245U Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1245U – 9 vs 15 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1245U and i5 1240U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-U Model number i5-1245U i5-1240U Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1781 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 16x 11x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 12-15 W 9 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 900 MHz Shading Units 640 640 TMUs 40 40 ROPs 20 20 Execution Units 80 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1245U 1.41 TFLOPS Core i5 1240U 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1245U official page Intel Core i5 1240U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 14