Intel Core i5 12500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i5 12500
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Intel Core i5 12500
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 93% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 905 points
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +293%
13059
Ryzen 3 3200G
3325
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +70%
3791
Ryzen 3 3200G
2228
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +182%
20319
Ryzen 3 3200G
7218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +197%
8824
Ryzen 3 3200G
2975
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Picasso
Model number i5-12500 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

