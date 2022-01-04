Intel Core i5 12500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1703 vs 1190 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +48%
1808
1219
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +34%
12483
9292
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +42%
3732
2634
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +31%
20239
15480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +43%
1688
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +48%
8602
5807
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
