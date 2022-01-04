Intel Core i5 12500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H VS Intel Core i5 12500 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4600H and 12500 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500 Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1095 points

15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 54 vs 65 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2 Model number i5-12500 - Socket LGA-1700 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 6 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 30x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 256 384 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12500 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 4600H n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16